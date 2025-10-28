Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sport and dance benefit from performance psychology – why does acting largely ignore it?

By Tahlia Norrish, MPhil Candidate (Sport Sciences), The University of Queensland
Cliff Mallett, Professor of Sport Psychology and Coaching, The University of Queensland
Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Veronique Richard, Lecturer & Researcher, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
When most people think of actors, they imagine the glamour of movies, television and the stage.

Yet few people realise actors are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse and suicidal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
