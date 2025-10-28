Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar’s education crisis: A system on the edge

By Guest Contributor
Education in Madagascar is facing a number of severe challenges. Poor infrastructure, a lack of materials, difficult learning environments, and a severe shortage of teachers are compounding the problem.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
