Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Release 10 Nubian Egyptian Men Immediately

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Top row from left: (1) Dr. Farajallah Ahmed Yousif; (2) Abdullah Jumaa Ali Bahr; (3) Mohamed Fathallah Shater; (4) Saleh Jumaa Ahmed Lower row from left: (1) Ali Jumaa Ali Bahr; (2) Adel Sayed Ibrahim Fakir; (3) Jamal Abdullah Masri; (4) Wael Ahmed Hassan Ishaq © 2022 Private (Beirut) – Saudi authorities should immediately release 10 Nubian Egyptians who have been unjustly detained for over 5 years, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 6, 2025, the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) in Riyadh reduced the sentences of the prisoners on appeal, yet all 10 remain…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sport and dance benefit from performance psychology – why does acting largely ignore it?
~ Madagascar’s education crisis: A system on the edge
~ Fish species off icy Heard Island bounced back when illegal fishing stopped and sustainable fishing continued
~ How the explosion of prop betting threatens the integrity of pro sports
~ Xi-Trump summit: Trade, Taiwan and Russia still top agenda for China and US presidents – 6 years after last meeting
~ The story of MTV: The downfall of music disrupter
~ OpenAI’s Atlas browser promises ultimate convenience. But the glossy marketing masks safety risks
~ Far-right extremists are setting up rural enclaves around the world. We need to counter the threat they pose
~ How the explosion of prop betting risks threatening the integrity of pro sports
~ Wind power has saved UK consumers over £100 billion since 2010 – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter