Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story of MTV: The downfall of music disrupter

By Farhan Mutaqin, PhD Researcher, University of Edinburgh
Naufal Rafiansyah, Marketing science, University of Edinburgh
MTV, once a phenomenon with the “video replaces radio” slogan, is now facing a crushing reality on how streaming has replaced video stars.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sport and dance benefit from performance psychology – why does acting largely ignore it?
~ Madagascar’s education crisis: A system on the edge
~ Saudi Arabia: Release 10 Nubian Egyptian Men Immediately
~ Fish species off icy Heard Island bounced back when illegal fishing stopped and sustainable fishing continued
~ How the explosion of prop betting threatens the integrity of pro sports
~ Xi-Trump summit: Trade, Taiwan and Russia still top agenda for China and US presidents – 6 years after last meeting
~ OpenAI’s Atlas browser promises ultimate convenience. But the glossy marketing masks safety risks
~ Far-right extremists are setting up rural enclaves around the world. We need to counter the threat they pose
~ How the explosion of prop betting risks threatening the integrity of pro sports
~ Wind power has saved UK consumers over £100 billion since 2010 – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter