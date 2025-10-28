Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

OpenAI’s Atlas browser promises ultimate convenience. But the glossy marketing masks safety risks

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Last week, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, a web browser that promises to revolutionise how we interact with the internet. The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, described it as a “once-a-decade opportunity” to rethink how we browse the web.

The promise is compelling: imagine an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that follows you across every website, remembers your preferences, summarises…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sport and dance benefit from performance psychology – why does acting largely ignore it?
~ Madagascar’s education crisis: A system on the edge
~ Saudi Arabia: Release 10 Nubian Egyptian Men Immediately
~ Fish species off icy Heard Island bounced back when illegal fishing stopped and sustainable fishing continued
~ How the explosion of prop betting threatens the integrity of pro sports
~ Xi-Trump summit: Trade, Taiwan and Russia still top agenda for China and US presidents – 6 years after last meeting
~ The story of MTV: The downfall of music disrupter
~ Far-right extremists are setting up rural enclaves around the world. We need to counter the threat they pose
~ How the explosion of prop betting risks threatening the integrity of pro sports
~ Wind power has saved UK consumers over £100 billion since 2010 – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter