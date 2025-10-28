Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Far-right extremists are setting up rural enclaves around the world. We need to counter the threat they pose

By James Paterson, Teaching Associate in International Relations , Monash University
The idea of “getting away from it all” has long carried romantic connotations. In extremist circles, however, the idea of retreating to the land has been repurposed into a political strategy. It’s one that offers extremist actors a range of advantages.

In the United States, the Highland Rim Project was recently announced in Kentucky. The project is a venture capital-backed “aligned community” for right-wing Christians seeking ideological separation and local…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sport and dance benefit from performance psychology – why does acting largely ignore it?
~ Madagascar’s education crisis: A system on the edge
~ Saudi Arabia: Release 10 Nubian Egyptian Men Immediately
~ Fish species off icy Heard Island bounced back when illegal fishing stopped and sustainable fishing continued
~ How the explosion of prop betting threatens the integrity of pro sports
~ Xi-Trump summit: Trade, Taiwan and Russia still top agenda for China and US presidents – 6 years after last meeting
~ The story of MTV: The downfall of music disrupter
~ OpenAI’s Atlas browser promises ultimate convenience. But the glossy marketing masks safety risks
~ How the explosion of prop betting risks threatening the integrity of pro sports
~ Wind power has saved UK consumers over £100 billion since 2010 – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter