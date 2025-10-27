Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wind power has saved UK consumers over £100 billion since 2010 – new study

By Colm O'Shea, Researcher, Renewable Energy, Geography Department, UCL
Mark Maslin, UCL Professor of Earth System Science and UNU Lead for Climate, Health and Security, UCL
Renewable energy is often pitched as cheaper to produce than fossil fuel energy. To quantify whether this is true, we have been studying the financial impact of expanding wind energy in the UK. Our results are surprising.

From 2010 to 2023, wind power delivered a benefit of £147.5 billion — £14.2 billion from lower electricity prices and £133.3 billion from reduced natural gas prices. If we offset the £43.2 billion in wind energy subsidies, UK consumers saved £104.3 billion compared with what their energy bills would have been without investment in wind generation.

UK wind…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the explosion of prop betting risks threatening the integrity of pro sports
~ Two women candidates try their luck in the Ivory Coast’s 2025 presidential elections
~ Pakistan: Drop Charges Against Outspoken Journalist
~ A UK hack shows Australia needs to be very careful about its CCTV trial for daycare centres
~ This was the best way to invest $1,000 … back in 2010
~ How ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ reveals the magic of cult cinema
~ Climate change is a crisis of intergenerational justice. It’s not too late to make it right
~ Do Halloween treats hype kids up? Here’s how to make sure you (all) get a good night’s sleep
~ Samhain: the true, non-American origins of Halloween
~ Stem cells sound magical, but they’re not all created equal. Here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter