Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two women candidates try their luck in the Ivory Coast’s 2025 presidential elections

By Laura
Côte d'Ivoire held its presidential elections on October 25, 2025. Two women, including a former First Lady, were among the five candidates seeking the highest political office. The results are still being tallied.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
