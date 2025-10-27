Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Drop Charges Against Outspoken Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalist Matiullah Jan during an interview at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 13, 2019. © 2019 Akhtar Soomro/Reuters (Bangkok) – An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, is scheduled to indict Matiullah Jan, a journalist who has long reported on police abuse, on October 31, 2025, on apparent politically motivated charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The Pakistani authorities should immediately drop the baseless charges against Jan under several sections of the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act and for narcotics’ possession.Pakistani…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
