Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ reveals the magic of cult cinema

By Amy Anderson, PHD Student in Art History & Visual Studies, University of Victoria
I was lucky to encounter The Rocky Horror Picture Show early in life, when my mother tracked the DVD down at our local video store so we could watch it together from the comfort of our apartment.

My initial experience lacked some of the context and traditions which, over the last 50 years, have cemented Rocky Horror’s status as the quintessential cult film.

Ironically,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A UK hack shows Australia needs to be very careful about its CCTV trial for daycare centres
~ This was the best way to invest $1,000 … back in 2010
~ Climate change is a crisis of intergenerational justice. It’s not too late to make it right
~ Do Halloween treats hype kids up? Here’s how to make sure you (all) get a good night’s sleep
~ Samhain: the true, non-American origins of Halloween
~ Stem cells sound magical, but they’re not all created equal. Here’s what you need to know
~ Sofie Laguna explores classic literature and queer desire in The Underworld
~ Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina’s midterm elections is also a win for Trump
~ Remote work reduced gender discrimination — returning to the office may change that
~ Major Canadian banks’ digital emissions stay massive while they disclose less and less
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter