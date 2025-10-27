Climate change is a crisis of intergenerational justice. It’s not too late to make it right
By Philippa Collin, Professor of Political Sociology, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Judith Bessant, Distinguished Professor in School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Rob Watts, Professor of Social Policy, RMIT University
The changing climate doesn’t just threaten younger people in the distant future, it’s happening now at a massive scale. But we can turn it around.
- Monday, October 27, 2025