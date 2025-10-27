Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina’s midterm elections is also a win for Trump

By Juan Pablo Ferrero, Senior Lecturer in Latin American Politics, University of Bath
Javier Milei, Argentina’s self-styled anarcho-capitalist president, has secured a resounding victory in legislative midterm elections. Following a year marked by radical austerity, economic upheaval and political scandals, this outcome is nothing short of extraordinary.

Milei’s La Libertad Avanza coalition defied expectations to secure more than 40% of the nationwide vote, substantially outperforming the main opposition Fuerza Patria coalition’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A UK hack shows Australia needs to be very careful about its CCTV trial for daycare centres
~ This was the best way to invest $1,000 … back in 2010
~ How ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ reveals the magic of cult cinema
~ Climate change is a crisis of intergenerational justice. It’s not too late to make it right
~ Do Halloween treats hype kids up? Here’s how to make sure you (all) get a good night’s sleep
~ Samhain: the true, non-American origins of Halloween
~ Stem cells sound magical, but they’re not all created equal. Here’s what you need to know
~ Sofie Laguna explores classic literature and queer desire in The Underworld
~ Remote work reduced gender discrimination — returning to the office may change that
~ Major Canadian banks’ digital emissions stay massive while they disclose less and less
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter