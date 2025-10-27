Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICJ tells Israel to let UN aid flow into Gaza – but UN’s own failures throughout the war loom large

By Ben L Murphy, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
The UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), demanded that Israel allow aid into Gaza in an advisory opinion on October 22. It held that Israel is in breach of its obligations as a UN member state by having failed to do so adequately over the past two years.

The opinion was requested ten months ago by the UN general assembly after Israel’s parliament banned the UN Relief and Works Agency (Unrwa) from operating in territories occupied by the country. UnrwaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A UK hack shows Australia needs to be very careful about its CCTV trial for daycare centres
~ This was the best way to invest $1,000 … back in 2010
~ How ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ reveals the magic of cult cinema
~ Climate change is a crisis of intergenerational justice. It’s not too late to make it right
~ Do Halloween treats hype kids up? Here’s how to make sure you (all) get a good night’s sleep
~ Samhain: the true, non-American origins of Halloween
~ Stem cells sound magical, but they’re not all created equal. Here’s what you need to know
~ Sofie Laguna explores classic literature and queer desire in The Underworld
~ Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina’s midterm elections is also a win for Trump
~ Remote work reduced gender discrimination — returning to the office may change that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter