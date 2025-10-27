Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Authorities must immediately release former Prime Minister Moussa Mara and stop crackdown on civil and political rights

By Amnesty International
The conviction and sentencing of Mali’s former Prime Minister Moussa Mara to two years in prison, one of which is mandatory, and a fine of 500,000 CFA francs (762 euro), including 1 symbolic franc to the Malian state on charges of discrediting the state among others is a travesty of justice, Amnesty International said, as […] The post Mali: Authorities must immediately release former Prime Minister Moussa Mara and stop crackdown on civil and political rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
