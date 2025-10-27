Tolerance.ca
Fossil hand from human relative puzzles scientists with mix of human- and gorilla-like features

By Sally Christine Reynolds, Associate Professor in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Experts have been puzzled by recently discovered fossils from the hand of an extinct human relative, Paranthropus boisei. They have been surprised by a mix of human-like and gorilla-like traits in the fingers.

In the journal Nature, researchers describe the set of 1.5-million-year-old fossils from a site in Kenya that includes the first unambiguous Paranthropus hand bones identified in the fossil record.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
