Creativity is good for the brain and might even slow down its ageing – new study
By Carlos Coronel, Postdoctoral researcher, Latin American Brain Health Institute, Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez
Agustín Ibáñez, Professor in Global Brain Health at GBHI, Trinity College
Creative experience might enhance brain health, which could slow down the brain’s ageing.
That’s according to a study by a group of international scientists across 13 countries. They found that creative activities, like dance classes – the tango proved particularly effective – or art classes or music lessons or a hobby like gaming, had a positive impact on an artificial intelligence (AI) “brain clock”. And the more the participant practised their art form, the “younger” their brain clocks…
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 27, 2025