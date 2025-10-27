Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raila Odinga mastered the art of political compromise for the good of Kenya

By Westen K Shilaho, International Relations Scholar, University of the Witwatersrand
One of the markers of Kenyan statesman Raila Odinga was not just his courage in challenging the establishment but his ability to fortify it when circumstances demanded. An example was his willingness in 2007 to set aside his ambition at having been robbed of the presidency in a rigged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Authorities must immediately release former Prime Minister Moussa Mara and stop crackdown on civil and political rights
~ Fossil hand from human relative puzzles scientists with mix of human- and gorilla-like features
~ New discovery reveals chimpanzees in Uganda use flying insects to tend their wounds
~ Why stigmatising UPFs could be doing more harm than good
~ Kim Kardashian’s brain aneurysm diagnosis: what it means and who is most at risk
~ Creativity is good for the brain and might even slow down its ageing – new study
~ Scary stories for kids: Gremlins and the terror of normal, even cute, things becoming horrific
~ The hidden military pressures behind the new push for small nuclear reactors
~ ‘Minimalist’ lifestyles may not effectively tackle overconsumption. Can performance management help?
~ Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is an underwhelming ode to ‘the boss’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter