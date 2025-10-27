Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden military pressures behind the new push for small nuclear reactors

By Phil Johnstone, Visiting Fellow, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex; University of Tartu; Utrecht University
Andy Stirling, Professor of Science & Technology Policy, SPRU, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Donald Trump’s recent visit to the UK saw a so-called “landmark partnership” on nuclear energy. London and Washington announced plans to build 20 small modular reactors and also develop microreactor technology – despite the fact no such plants have yet been built commercially anywhere in the world.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Authorities must immediately release former Prime Minister Moussa Mara and stop crackdown on civil and political rights
~ Fossil hand from human relative puzzles scientists with mix of human- and gorilla-like features
~ New discovery reveals chimpanzees in Uganda use flying insects to tend their wounds
~ Why stigmatising UPFs could be doing more harm than good
~ Kim Kardashian’s brain aneurysm diagnosis: what it means and who is most at risk
~ Creativity is good for the brain and might even slow down its ageing – new study
~ Raila Odinga mastered the art of political compromise for the good of Kenya
~ Scary stories for kids: Gremlins and the terror of normal, even cute, things becoming horrific
~ ‘Minimalist’ lifestyles may not effectively tackle overconsumption. Can performance management help?
~ Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is an underwhelming ode to ‘the boss’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter