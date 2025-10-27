Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Children with special educational needs are more likely to miss school – it’s sign of a system under strain

By Caroline Bond, Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Manchester
Luke Munford, Senior Lecturer in Health Economics, University of Manchester
Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are twice as likely as their peers to be persistently absent from school.

Persistent absence means that they miss up to 10% of school sessions (sessions are a morning or afternoon at school). For those with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) – a legal document that lays out support they are entitled to – the picture is even worse. They are up to seven times more likely to be severely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
