Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why fasting won’t cleanse your body – or beat cancer

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
A 21-day water fast won’t ‘starve’ cancer or cleanse your body. Here’s why science says it’s not only a myth, but potentially dangerousThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Authorities must immediately release former Prime Minister Moussa Mara and stop crackdown on civil and political rights
~ Fossil hand from human relative puzzles scientists with mix of human- and gorilla-like features
~ New discovery reveals chimpanzees in Uganda use flying insects to tend their wounds
~ Why stigmatising UPFs could be doing more harm than good
~ Kim Kardashian’s brain aneurysm diagnosis: what it means and who is most at risk
~ Creativity is good for the brain and might even slow down its ageing – new study
~ Raila Odinga mastered the art of political compromise for the good of Kenya
~ Scary stories for kids: Gremlins and the terror of normal, even cute, things becoming horrific
~ The hidden military pressures behind the new push for small nuclear reactors
~ ‘Minimalist’ lifestyles may not effectively tackle overconsumption. Can performance management help?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter