Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Trump’s ‘golden age’ economic message undercut by his desire for much lower interest rates – which typically signal a weak jobs market

By Joshua Stillwagon, Associate Professor of Economics, Babson College
The push to slash rates, despite what Trump considers a ‘hot’ economy, underscores why it’s important the Fed relies on data – and not the wishes of politicians – when making decisions about monetary policy.The Conversation


~ Mali: Authorities must immediately release former Prime Minister Moussa Mara and stop crackdown on civil and political rights
~ Fossil hand from human relative puzzles scientists with mix of human- and gorilla-like features
~ New discovery reveals chimpanzees in Uganda use flying insects to tend their wounds
~ Why stigmatising UPFs could be doing more harm than good
~ Kim Kardashian’s brain aneurysm diagnosis: what it means and who is most at risk
~ Creativity is good for the brain and might even slow down its ageing – new study
~ Raila Odinga mastered the art of political compromise for the good of Kenya
~ Scary stories for kids: Gremlins and the terror of normal, even cute, things becoming horrific
~ The hidden military pressures behind the new push for small nuclear reactors
~ ‘Minimalist’ lifestyles may not effectively tackle overconsumption. Can performance management help?
