AI is changing who gets hired – what skills will keep you employed?

By Murugan Anandarajan, Professor of Decision Sciences and Management Information Systems, Drexel University
The consulting firm Accenture recently laid off 11,000 employees while expanding its efforts to train workers to use artificial intelligence. It’s a sharp reminder that the same technology driving efficiency is also redefining what it takes to keep a job.

And Accenture isn’t alone. IBM…The Conversation


