Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autism charities can portray autistic people as helpless and a burden – our research shows why it matters

By Helen Abnett, Research Fellow, University of Hertfordshire
Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Kathryn Williams, PhD Candidate in Access to Healthcare for Autistic Adults, Cardiff University
Autism charities are important organisations. They provide essential services for autistic people, influence policy decisions, and often speak on behalf of autistic people.

This means that how these charities write about autistic people may influence how society understands…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
