Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do you know when it’s OK to stop seeing your therapist?

By Kelvin (Shiu Fung) Wong, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Catherine E. Wood, Associate Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Swinburne University of Technology
Knowing when to stop psychological therapy is just as important as knowing when to start.

The decision is complex and influenced by many factors, including your own progress, your relationship with the therapist, and your broader life.

Therapy is expensive, even if you’ve got a mental health plan entitling you to see a psychologist for ten subsidised sessions each calendar year. So many people stop because they can no longer justify the cost.

But apart from financial considerations,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why has the US government put Hong Kong on its human trafficking watchlist?
~ In Ecuador, the river never forgets — nor do the communities
~ UN: Momentum Builds for Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
~ ‘Dark Academia’ romanticises a gothic higher education aesthetic. The modern institution is ethically closer to grey
~ Fish stocks off icy Heard Island bounced back when illegal fishing stopped and sustainable fishing continued
~ The leader most capable of governing a future Palestinian state is languishing in an Israeli jail
~ Your say: week beginning October 27
~ There is one leader capable of governing a future Palestinian state. He’s languishing in an Israeli jail
~ A rushed new maths curriculum doesn’t add up. The right answer is more time
~ Labor has huge lead in a South Australian poll, 5 months from the election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter