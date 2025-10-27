Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Dark Academia’ romanticises a gothic higher education aesthetic. The modern institution is ethically closer to grey

By Alex Munt, Associate Professor, Media Arts & Production, University of Technology Sydney
Sorry, Baby and After the Hunt have put graduate research – and its ethical grey areas – on the screen.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
