Human Rights Observatory

There is one leader capable of governing a future Palestinian state. He’s languishing in an Israeli jail

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Marwan Barghouti, jailed since 2002, remains the most popular Palestinian leader in polling and is viewed as the one most capable of uniting all Palestinians.The Conversation


