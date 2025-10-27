Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A rushed new maths curriculum doesn’t add up. The right answer is more time

By David Pomeroy, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics Education, University of Canterbury
Lisa Darragh, Lecturer in Mathematics Education, Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The third maths and stats curriculum for primary and intermediate schools in less than three years is being introduced on an unrealistic timeline.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your say: week beginning October 27
~ There is one leader capable of governing a future Palestinian state. He’s languishing in an Israeli jail
~ Labor has huge lead in a South Australian poll, 5 months from the election
~ How encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders in West Africa
~ 5 charts that show how young Australians are getting screwed
~ Were you on Facebook 10 years ago? You may be able to claim part of this $50 million payout
~ Foreign spies are trying to steal Australian research. We should be doing more to stop them
~ The Art Gallery of NSW has transformed into a space to cook, play, do laundry and linger
~ Most Australian government agencies aren’t transparent about how they use AI
~ ‘Wait with me until it’s over’: what teens want you to know about dissociation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter