Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders in West Africa

By Jean Sovon
Digital technology, which should help to concentrate and centralize information to prevent losses, offers no guarantee against the threats of hacking and theft of personal data by cyber-criminals.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your say: week beginning October 27
~ There is one leader capable of governing a future Palestinian state. He’s languishing in an Israeli jail
~ A rushed new maths curriculum doesn’t add up. The right answer is more time
~ Labor has huge lead in a South Australian poll, 5 months from the election
~ 5 charts that show how young Australians are getting screwed
~ Were you on Facebook 10 years ago? You may be able to claim part of this $50 million payout
~ Foreign spies are trying to steal Australian research. We should be doing more to stop them
~ The Art Gallery of NSW has transformed into a space to cook, play, do laundry and linger
~ Most Australian government agencies aren’t transparent about how they use AI
~ ‘Wait with me until it’s over’: what teens want you to know about dissociation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter