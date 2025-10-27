Tolerance.ca
5 charts that show how young Australians are getting screwed

By Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Australia is becoming increasingly unequal.

The story is unmissably generational: young Australians today face a tougher reality than their parents and grandparents.

Despite having greater access to education and information, they are more precarious, indebted, insecure and anxious than ever before.

This paradox has deep implications for the social fabric of our nation.

Financial, educational and employment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
