Foreign spies are trying to steal Australian research. We should be doing more to stop them

By Brendan Walker-Munro, Senior Lecturer (Law), Southern Cross University
When we think of spies, we may go to images of people in trench coats and dark glasses, trying to steal government papers. Or someone trying to tap the phone of a senior official.

The reality of course can be much more sophisticated. One emerging area of concern is how countries protect their university research from foreign interference. And how we safely do research with other countries – a vital way to ensure Australia’s work is cutting edge.…The Conversation


