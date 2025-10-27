Most Australian government agencies aren’t transparent about how they use AI
By José-Miguel Bello y Villarino, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Alexandra Sinclair, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
A year after a new AI transparency policy was announced, a study of more than 200 government agencies found less than half were following the rules.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 26, 2025