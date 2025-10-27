Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most Australian government agencies aren’t transparent about how they use AI

By José-Miguel Bello y Villarino, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Alexandra Sinclair, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
A year after a new AI transparency policy was announced, a study of more than 200 government agencies found less than half were following the rules.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your say: week beginning October 27
~ There is one leader capable of governing a future Palestinian state. He’s languishing in an Israeli jail
~ A rushed new maths curriculum doesn’t add up. The right answer is more time
~ Labor has huge lead in a South Australian poll, 5 months from the election
~ How encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders in West Africa
~ 5 charts that show how young Australians are getting screwed
~ Were you on Facebook 10 years ago? You may be able to claim part of this $50 million payout
~ Foreign spies are trying to steal Australian research. We should be doing more to stop them
~ The Art Gallery of NSW has transformed into a space to cook, play, do laundry and linger
~ ‘Wait with me until it’s over’: what teens want you to know about dissociation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter