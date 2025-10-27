NZ’s first marine reserve is turning 50 – the lessons from its recovery are invaluable
By Conrad Pilditch, Professor of Marine Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Simon Francis Thrush, Professor of Marine Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The recovery of kelp forests brought many fish species back. But fish stocks in the reserve remain far below those present before commercial fishing took off.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 26, 2025