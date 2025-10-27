Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s first marine reserve is turning 50 – the lessons from its recovery are invaluable

By Conrad Pilditch, Professor of Marine Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Simon Francis Thrush, Professor of Marine Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The recovery of kelp forests brought many fish species back. But fish stocks in the reserve remain far below those present before commercial fishing took off.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your say: week beginning October 27
~ There is one leader capable of governing a future Palestinian state. He’s languishing in an Israeli jail
~ A rushed new maths curriculum doesn’t add up. The right answer is more time
~ Labor has huge lead in a South Australian poll, 5 months from the election
~ How encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders in West Africa
~ 5 charts that show how young Australians are getting screwed
~ Were you on Facebook 10 years ago? You may be able to claim part of this $50 million payout
~ Foreign spies are trying to steal Australian research. We should be doing more to stop them
~ The Art Gallery of NSW has transformed into a space to cook, play, do laundry and linger
~ Most Australian government agencies aren’t transparent about how they use AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter