Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The conflation problem: Why anti-Zionism and anti-semitism are not the same

By Mira Sucharov, Professor of Political Science, Carleton University
With antisemitism on the rise while Israeli-Palestinian relations remain at an historic low, one question that continues to dog public discourse is whether anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism.

The stakes within the Jewish community have recently increased, with the issuing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Struggling with closure? Here are some things you can try
~ The fate of Marineland’s belugas expose the ethical cracks in Canadian animal law
~ A grassroots collective is pushing back against the nickel mining industry in North Maluku, Indonesia
~ Taking down malaria’s bodyguards: scientists target parasite’s secret defence system
~ Ethiopian quarter: how migrants have shaped a thriving shopping district in South Africa’s city of gold
~ Yaoundé is set to sizzle at 38°C by 2030: how green design could cool Cameroon’s capital
~ Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agriculture and manufacturing
~ Catherine Connolly and the paradoxes of the Irish presidency
~ Autism charities portray autistic people as helpless and a burden – our research shows why it matters
~ Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter