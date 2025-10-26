Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A grassroots collective is pushing back against the nickel mining industry in North Maluku, Indonesia

By Hasya Nindita
A group of activists in Sagea village, North Maluku, Indonesia, have successfully pushed back against a nickel mining operation which would destroy spaces sacred to their religion and culture.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
