Yaoundé is set to sizzle at 38°C by 2030: how green design could cool Cameroon’s capital

By Philippes Mbevo Fendoung, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city where green hills meet modern architecture, creating a harmonious blend of culture, history and urban dynamism. The city has expanded significantly over the years because of urbanisation – its population has grown from 59,000 in 1957 to nearly 4.1 million in 2020. Its expansion, however, has brought about a sharp decline in vegetation, turning the city into a collection of urban heat islands.

A…The Conversation


