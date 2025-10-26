Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agriculture and manufacturing

By Abotebuno Akolgo, Postdoctoral Fellow, Bard College Berlin; Bayreuth University
Bank lending is a major source of funding for businesses in Ghana. It helps pay for operational expenditure and investment in expansion of productive capacity. Therefore, it is important that there is substantial, affordable, and accessible financial credit for all businesses in the medium to long term. More than this, it matters which sectors of the country’s economy receive most of its bank credit.

In a recent study of the sectoral distribution of bank lending in Ghana, I found that for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
