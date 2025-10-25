Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blue Jays fever sets in as Canada takes in the World Series for the first time in 32 years

By Russell Field, Associate Professor, Sport and Physical Activity, University of Manitoba
More than 30 years after their last World Series appearance, the Blue Jays’ return offers a chance to reflect on the team’s evolution and its place in Canadian sports history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Catherine Connolly and the paradoxes of the Irish presidency
~ Autism charities portray autistic people as helpless and a burden – our research shows why it matters
~ Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again
~ Pumpkins’ journey from ancient food staple to spicy fall obsession spans thousands of years
~ Scientists have puzzled over what happens to plastic as it breaks down in the ocean – our new study helps explain the mystery
~ Plaid Cymru’s staggeringly large victory in Caerphilly is a warning to both Labour and Reform
~ Should you pour coffee down the drain? An environmental scientist explains
~ Why Tokyo’s youth culture district will ban ‘nuisance Halloween’ again this year
~ Is Halloween more trick than treat? The dangers of overeating sugar, liquorice and sherbet
~ What a newly identified portrait of a black Napoleonic soldier reveals about British Army diversity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter