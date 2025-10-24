Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnam’s Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien. © 2023 Alexey Filippov/Sputnik via AP Photo The Vietnamese government has a poor record of dealing with allegations of sexual harassment by senior officials. In the latest reported incident, a South Korean civil servant accused Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien of “inappropriate touching” at a banquet on September 11 during the Vietnam–Republic of Korea Defense Dialogue in Seoul.South Korea’s defense ministry summoned the Vietnamese defense attaché on September 19 and lodged a formal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
