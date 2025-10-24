Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should you pour coffee down the drain? An environmental scientist explains

By Kevin Collins, Senior Lecturer, Environment & Systems, The Open University
A woman was recently fined £150 by a council for pouring coffee down a drain before getting on a bus. The fine has now been rescinded by Richmond council in London, but the incident has prompted many discussions about whether coffee discarded like this could cause environmental damage.

About 98 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the UK and 2 billion per day worldwide.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again
~ Pumpkins’ journey from ancient food staple to spicy fall obsession spans thousands of years
~ Scientists have puzzled over what happens to plastic as it breaks down in the ocean – our new study helps explain the mystery
~ Plaid Cymru’s staggeringly large victory in Caerphilly is a warning to both Labour and Reform
~ Why Tokyo’s youth culture district will ban ‘nuisance Halloween’ again this year
~ Is Halloween more trick than treat? The dangers of overeating sugar, liquorice and sherbet
~ What a newly identified portrait of a black Napoleonic soldier reveals about British Army diversity
~ Voiced: Barbican festival highlights endangered languages and their connection to art
~ John Grisham’s The Widow: a legal mystery that asks if a sleazy lawyer can ever be seen as a ‘good’ victim
~ Why Beijing is looking to exert tighter control over Chinese Christians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter