Why Beijing is looking to exert tighter control over Chinese Christians

By Gerda Wielander, Professor of Chinese Studies, University of Westminster
Chinese authorities detained Ezra Jin, the leader of the Zion Church, on October 10 alongside more than 30 church staff and pastors. The arrests come amid the largest crackdown on Christian churches in China in recent years, and have put renewed light on Beijing’s attempts to curb religious activities in China.

The Zion Church, a large unregistered church with congregations across China, has been on the authorities’ radar for many years. So the question is not why the crackdownThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
