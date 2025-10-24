Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Dinosaur ‘mummies’ help scientists visualize the fleshy details of these ancient animals

By Paul C. Sereno, Professor of Paleontology, University of Chicago
Dinosaur “mummies” couldn’t have been further from my mind as I trudged up a grassy knoll on the Zerbst Ranch in east-central Wyoming, followed by University of Chicago undergraduates on a field trip linked to my “Dinosaur Science” course.

As a university professor, I realized early that to understand paleontology, students would need to see first-hand where fossils are born. And that field experience had to be real, a place…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
