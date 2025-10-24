Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hardest part of creating conscious AI might be convincing ourselves it’s real

By David Cornell, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Lancashire
As far back as 1980, the American philosopher John Searle distinguished between strong and weak AI. Weak AIs are merely useful machines or programs that help us solve problems, whereas strong AIs would have genuine intelligence. A strong AI would be conscious.

Searle was sceptical of the very possibility of strong AI, but not everyone shares his pessimism. Most optimistic are those who endorse functionalism,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again
~ Pumpkins’ journey from ancient food staple to spicy fall obsession spans thousands of years
~ Scientists have puzzled over what happens to plastic as it breaks down in the ocean – our new study helps explain the mystery
~ Plaid Cymru’s staggeringly large victory in Caerphilly is a warning to both Labour and Reform
~ Should you pour coffee down the drain? An environmental scientist explains
~ Why Tokyo’s youth culture district will ban ‘nuisance Halloween’ again this year
~ Is Halloween more trick than treat? The dangers of overeating sugar, liquorice and sherbet
~ What a newly identified portrait of a black Napoleonic soldier reveals about British Army diversity
~ Voiced: Barbican festival highlights endangered languages and their connection to art
~ John Grisham’s The Widow: a legal mystery that asks if a sleazy lawyer can ever be seen as a ‘good’ victim
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter