Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You’ve just stolen a priceless artifact – what happens next?

By Leila Amineddoleh, Adjunct Professor of Law, New York University
With a recovery rate below 10%, most stolen works are never found. But that doesn’t mean they’re easy to monetize.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again
~ Pumpkins’ journey from ancient food staple to spicy fall obsession spans thousands of years
~ Scientists have puzzled over what happens to plastic as it breaks down in the ocean – our new study helps explain the mystery
~ Plaid Cymru’s staggeringly large victory in Caerphilly is a warning to both Labour and Reform
~ Should you pour coffee down the drain? An environmental scientist explains
~ Why Tokyo’s youth culture district will ban ‘nuisance Halloween’ again this year
~ Is Halloween more trick than treat? The dangers of overeating sugar, liquorice and sherbet
~ What a newly identified portrait of a black Napoleonic soldier reveals about British Army diversity
~ Voiced: Barbican festival highlights endangered languages and their connection to art
~ John Grisham’s The Widow: a legal mystery that asks if a sleazy lawyer can ever be seen as a ‘good’ victim
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter