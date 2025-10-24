Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The lost history of Latin America’s role in averting catastrophe during the Cuban missile crisis

By Renata Keller, Associate Professor of History, University of Nevada, Reno
A common US-centric narrative holds that the Cuban missile crisis ended when Washington stood firm against the Soviets. But that story ignores a whole continent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
