Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Hunger strike of Cuban man deported from US exposes human cost of unlawful transfer arrangement

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that Roberto Mosquera del Peral, a Cuban national who was deported from the United States along with 13 others to Eswatini in July 2025, has begun an indefinite hunger strike at Matsapha Correctional Centre to protest his ongoing detention, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “Roberto […] The post Eswatini: Hunger strike of Cuban man deported from US exposes human cost of unlawful transfer arrangement   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alleged Sexual Harassment by Vietnamese Officials Ignored—Again
~ Pumpkins’ journey from ancient food staple to spicy fall obsession spans thousands of years
~ Scientists have puzzled over what happens to plastic as it breaks down in the ocean – our new study helps explain the mystery
~ Plaid Cymru’s staggeringly large victory in Caerphilly is a warning to both Labour and Reform
~ Should you pour coffee down the drain? An environmental scientist explains
~ Why Tokyo’s youth culture district will ban ‘nuisance Halloween’ again this year
~ Is Halloween more trick than treat? The dangers of overeating sugar, liquorice and sherbet
~ What a newly identified portrait of a black Napoleonic soldier reveals about British Army diversity
~ Voiced: Barbican festival highlights endangered languages and their connection to art
~ John Grisham’s The Widow: a legal mystery that asks if a sleazy lawyer can ever be seen as a ‘good’ victim
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter