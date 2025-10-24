Tolerance.ca
France Failing Unaccompanied Migrant Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Unaccompanied migrant children at a new camp in Lyon, France, on March 5, 2025. © 2025 Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto via AP Photo In a damning report published last week, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child concluded France is responsible for grave and systematic violations of the rights of unaccompanied migrant children. The committee noted that due to flawed and arbitrary age assessment procedures many unaccompanied children find themselves homeless, deprived of healthcare, and forced to live in degrading and undignified conditions, instead…


© Human Rights Watch -
