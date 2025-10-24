Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Court: Israel Needs to Allow UN Aid into Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the UN checks on the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024.  © 2024 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP (The Hague) – Israel should comply with its obligation to cooperate with the United Nations by ensuring the unhindered provision of essential aid to Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in an October 22, 2025 advisory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should drug companies be allowed to run ‘awareness’ ads for conditions their drugs treat? We asked 5 experts
~ Can Uzbekistan solve its waste problem with Chinese incineration plants?
~ The artifice of the manosphere comes to the screen. It’s comedic – but also confronting
~ Southeast Asia: ASEAN Summit must address deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and ongoing scam compound activity
~ After early acclaim, Elizabeth Harrower didn’t write for decades. Two biographers consider why
~ New Australian–Irish coproduction of Roméo et Juliette grasps the spiritual quality of the opera
~ Historical images made with AI recycle colonial stereotypes and bias – new research
~ What’s the difference between passwords and passkeys? It’s not just the protection they provide
~ ASEAN: Reject Myanmar Junta’s Sham Elections
~ Is Melbourne really the ‘crime capital of Australia’?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter