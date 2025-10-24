Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between passwords and passkeys? It’s not just the protection they provide

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Ismini Vasileiou, Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Informatics, De Montfort University
Passwords are the keys to our digital lives – think how many times you log in to websites and other systems. But just like physical keys, they can be lost, duplicated and stolen.

Many alternatives have been proposed in recent years, including passkeys. These offer a significant improvement in terms of user friendliness and potential for widespread use.

But what exactly are they – and how do they differ from passwords?

Passwords are vulnerable


In simple terms, a password is a secret word or phrase that you use to prove who you are to computer systems…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
