Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southeast Asia: ASEAN Summit must address deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and ongoing scam compound activity

By Amnesty International
ASEAN member states must put human rights at the centre of regional discussions and decision-making, Amnesty International said as Southeast Asian leaders gather for the bloc’s 47th Summit in Malaysia this weekend. “It is long past time for member states to act decisively to address the continually deteriorating crisis in Myanmar. Nearly five years since […] The post Southeast Asia: ASEAN Summit must address deteriorating crisis in Myanmar and ongoing scam compound activity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should drug companies be allowed to run ‘awareness’ ads for conditions their drugs treat? We asked 5 experts
~ Can Uzbekistan solve its waste problem with Chinese incineration plants?
~ World Court: Israel Needs to Allow UN Aid into Gaza
~ The artifice of the manosphere comes to the screen. It’s comedic – but also confronting
~ After early acclaim, Elizabeth Harrower didn’t write for decades. Two biographers consider why
~ New Australian–Irish coproduction of Roméo et Juliette grasps the spiritual quality of the opera
~ Historical images made with AI recycle colonial stereotypes and bias – new research
~ What’s the difference between passwords and passkeys? It’s not just the protection they provide
~ ASEAN: Reject Myanmar Junta’s Sham Elections
~ Is Melbourne really the ‘crime capital of Australia’?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter