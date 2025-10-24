Queensland’s forests are still being bulldozed — and new parks alone won’t save them
By Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Ruben Venegas Li, Research fellow, School of Environment, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Queensland’s conservation ledger is in the red. Despite some new national parks, bulldozers are still clearing forests and vegetation across the state.
